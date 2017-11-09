Умные автомобили на российских дорогах: в Москве пройдёт IV Connected Car Summit

21 ноября в КВЦ «Сокольники» пройдёт четвертая международная конференция, посвящённая подключенным автомобилям, – Connected Car Summit, одним из информационных партнеров которой выступает наш медиаресурс "Техносфера.Россия". Как органично вписать электрокары в инфраструктуру города, как обеспечить безопасность работы бортовых систем, какова госполитика в отношении умных автомобилей – на эти и другие вопросы ответят спикеры саммита, ведущие эксперты отрасли.

Представляем 7 ведущих докладчиков (хедлайнеров) главной российской конференции по "умным автомобилям":

1. Александр Гурко – соруководитель рабочей группы по реализации дорожной карты НТИ «Автонет», президент НП «Содействие развитию и использованию навигационных технологий» (НП «ГЛОНАСС»), член Совета при Президенте РФ по модернизации экономики и инновационному развитию России. Тема: «Развитие рынка передовых сервисов и услуг на основе интеллектуальных систем. «Автонет 2.0».

2. Александр Морозов – замминистра промышленности и торговли РФ, занимал пост коммерческого директора ООО «Евросибэнерго», гендиректора ЗАО «Торговый дом «Северсталь-Инвест», директора по закупкам ОАО «УАЗ». Тема: «Реализация государственной политики в автопроме».

3. Дмитрий Блехер – директор по развитию IT и информационной безопасности Российского автомобильного товарищества. Тема: «От безопасности – к комфорту: проект АО «ГЛОНАСС» и РАТ – услуга «Помощь на дороге».

4. Борис Глазков – экс-директор и вице-президент Центра стратегических инноваций ПАО «Ростелеком», руководитель направления «Умный город» межведомственной рабочей группы при Минкоме связи РФ в рамках подготовки федеральной программы «Цифровая экономика». Тема: «Инфраструктура для подключенных авто».

5. Альберт Ефимов – директор отдела развития и продвижения технологических конкурсов фонда «Сколково». Тема: «Преодоление барьера в технологиях: создание автопилота в авто для условий российском зимы. Кейс НТИ «Зимний город».

6. Иван Запольский – соучредитель и замдиректора компании Rightech, создатель функциональной IoT-платформы Rightech IoT Cloud, широко применяемой в системах каршеринга. Тема: «Преимущества IoT-технологий перед вертикальными решениями в сегменте Connected Car».

7. Роман Ферштер – глава российского подразделения Mobileye Vision Technologies, разрабатывающего умную систему для водителей – ADAS.

Две дискуссионные панели

Помимо выступления спикеров, на конференции пройдут два круглых стола: один – с участниками НТИ «Автонет 2.0», второй – с представителями фонда «Сколково». За первым столом обсудят приоритетные проекты НТИ «Автонет» с участниками рынка транспортной телематики и логистики людей и вещей. Ключевые темы: беспилотный общественный транспорт, цифровые сервисы в подключенных карах и искусственный интеллект в автомобилях. Во второй дискуссии затронут задачи развития транспортных средств и технологий, взаимодействия пользователя с автомобилем и безопасность. Ключевые темы: операционные системы, обработка нативного языка, акустические модели внутри машины, API, уязвимости бортовых систем и пути их устранения, результаты тестирования беспилотников.

Одна демозона… …и много экспонентов. В экспозоне Connected Car Summit посетители ознакомятся с новым ПО, оборудованием и прототипами БПЛА. А ещё они смогут выбрать облачный сервис, научиться собирать данные с умной машины и применять их, а также проконсультироваться с инженерами. Кроме того, в этот раз на саммите пройдёт премьерная Битва стартапов по подключенным авто и сопутствующей инфраструктуре. Гости увидят, как молодые компании презентуют свои проекты перед инвесторами.

Connected Car Summit проведёт компания Smile-Expo совместно с НП «ГЛОНАСС» при поддержке НТИ «Автонет», а также инновационного партнёра – АО «РВК», специального партнёра – ПАО «Ростелеком», партнёра – АО «НИИМА «Прогресс». С билетом на конференцию вы сможете послушать экспертов, посетить демозону, а также пообщаться со спикерами и руководством компаний за бизнес-ланчем. Ознакомиться с полной программой и купить билет можно на сайте Connected Car Summit. Цена без скидки – 12 000 рублей. Цена с промокодом partner2017 – 9 000 рублей.

Smart cars on the Russian roads. Moscow will host IV Connected Car Summit

On November 21, the fourth international conference dedicated to connected vehicles Connected Car Summit will take place in ECC Sokolniki. How to add electric cars to the city infrastructure seamlessly, how to ensure the security of on-board systems, what’s the state policy toward smart cars – these and other questions will be highlighted by the summit speakers, keynote industry experts.

Seven headliners of the conference

1. Aleksander Gurko – co-head of the workgroup on the realization of the roadmap of the National Technology Initiative Autonet, president of the Non-commercial Partnership for Development and Use of Navigation Technologies (GLONASS Union), member of the Presidential Council for Economic Modernization and Innovative Development of Russia. Topic: “Development of the advanced services market based on intelligence systems. Autonet 2.0”

2. Alexander Morozov – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, occupied the position of commercial director of LLC Eurosibenergo, general director of CJSC Torgovy Dom Severstal Invest, procurement director of OJSC Ulyanovsky Avtomobilny Zavod. Topic: “Realization of the state policy in the car industry”

3. Dmitry Blekher – head of IT and Cybersecurity Development of the Russian Automobile Fellowship. Topic: “From security to comfort: project of GLONASS JSC and RAF – Roadside technical assistance service”

4. Boris Glazkov – former director and vice president of the Center for Strategic Innovations of PJSC Rostelecom, head of Smart City direction of the interdepartmental workgroup of the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation as part of the preparation of the federal program Digital Economy. Topic: “Infrastructure for connected cars”

5. Albert Yefimov – head of the Technological Competitions Development and Promotion Department at Skolkovo Foundation. Topic: “Overcoming a barrier in the unmanned technologies: the development of in-car autopilot intended for the conditions of the Russian winter. Case study of NTI “Winter City”

6. Ivan Zapolsky – chief technology officer at Rightech, creator of the functional IoT platform Rightech IoT Cloud, which is widely used in car sharing systems. Topic: “Advantages of IoT technologies over vertical solutions in terms of Connected Cars”

7. Roman Fershter – head of the Russian division of Mobileye Vision Technologies, which develops a smart system for drivers called ADAS.

Two panel discussions

Apart from speakers’ presentations, the conference will feature two round tables: one with participants of the NTI Autonet 2.0, and another – with representatives of Skolkovo Foundation. The first round table will focus on top-priority projects of the NTI Autonet, featuring participants of the transport telematics market and logistics of people and things. Key topics: unmanned public transport, digital services in connected cars and artificial intelligence in vehicles. The second discussion will touch the development tasks of transport facilities and technologies, interaction between the user and vehicle, and security. Key topics: operating systems, processing of native language, in-car acoustic models, API, vulnerabilities of on-board systems and ways of eliminating them, results of testing remotely piloted vehicles.

One exhibition area… …and many exhibitors.

The exhibition area of Connected Car Summit will allow attendees to learn about new software, hardware, and prototypes of unmanned aerial vehicles. Moreover, they will be able to choose a cloud service, learn to collect data from a smart machine and to apply it, and consult with engineers. Besides, the Startup Battle for connected cars and related infrastructure will take place as part of the summit for the first time. Guests will see how startups present their projects to investors. Connected Car Summit will be held by Smile-Expo together with GLONASS UNION, supported by the NTI Autonet, innovative JSC RVC, special partner PJSC Rostelecom, and partner JSC NIIMA PROGRESS. The conference ticket will allow you to listen to experts, attend the exhibition area, and talk to speakers and top executives of companies during the business lunch.

You can read the full program and buy a ticket on the website of Connected Car Summit. The ticket price comprises 12,000 rubles without a discount. The price with the promo code partner2017 comprises 9,000 rubles.