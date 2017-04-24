Международная конференция AR/VR/MR Conference вернется в Москву в обновленном формате

8 июня в Москве стартует международная инновационная конференция AR/VR/MR Conference 2017. Уже в четвертый раз на одной площадке соберутся представители бизнеса, науки, креативных индустрий, разработчики, эксперты, инвесторы и просто любители инновационных технологий.

Однако в этот раз организаторы расширили рамки мероприятия и приготовила кое-что новое. Конференция теперь не ограничивается лишь виртуальной и дополненной реальностями, в ней появилось новое направление — Mixed Reality (смешанная реальность)!

«Сфера AR и VR развивается сумасшедшими темпами, поэтому неудивительно, что образовалось новое направление — смешанная реальность. Включение MR в концепцию мероприятия стало для нас принципиально важным — без этого мы бы не смогли сказать, что конференция отражает последние тренды в индустрии» - сообщает куратор AR/VR/MR Conference 2017 Оксана Марисенко.

Участники конференции узнают о последних трендах развития уже трех технологий — AR, VR и MR. Посетители смогут протестировать новейшие гаджеты, узнать о возможностях применения дополненной, виртуальной и смешанной реальности в различных сферах, а также поучаствовать в обсуждении развития отрасли.

Что нового ждет посетителей на AR/VR/MR Conference 2017? 

Профильная конференция в два потока: - первый поток предназначен в первую очередь для разработчиков. Эксперты и лидеры рынка представят прикладную информацию для создания успешного проекта; - второй поток — бизнес и маркетинг. Представители компаний проведут презентации успешных кейсов из разных сфер деятельности. 

Демозона На стендах производителей и разработчиков можно будет увидеть последние новинки AR-, VR- и MR-технологий. 

Битва стартапов В рамках конференции пройдет конкурс, где жюри и зрителям представят лучшие стартапы, посвященные виртуальной, дополненной и смешанной реальности. 

Meetup Конференция служит идеальной площадкой для общения в неформальной обстановке и способствует налаживанию партнерских связей.

AR/VR/MR Conference 2017 — уникальная площадка для обмена опытом и знаниями, установления партнерских связей, презентации последних достижений сферы AR-, VR-, и MR-технологий.

Организатор этой масштабной конференции — Smile-Expo — международная компания, специализирующаяся на проведении крупных международных мероприятий в сфере новейших технологий.

International AR/VR/MR Conference will return to Moscow

On June 8, an international innovation AR/VR/MR Conference 2017 will start in Moscow. For the fourth time, representatives of business, science, creative industries, developers, experts, investors and just enthusiasts of innovation technologies will gather in one place. But this time organizers have extended the scale of the event and prepared something new. The conference is not restricted to virtual and augmented reality now, and embraces a new direction – mixed reality!

“AR and VR sphere is advancing at a furious pace, so it’s no surprise that a new direction emerged – mixed reality. Adding mixed reality in the event’s concept was essential for us – without doing so, we would not be able to say that the conference represented the latest industry trends,” says Oksana Marisenko, the curator of AR/VR/MR Conference 2017.

Participants of the conference will get acquainted with the latest development trends of three technologies – AR, VR and MR. Visitors will be able to test the newest gadgets, learn about the potential application areas of augmented, virtual and mixed reality in various spheres, and to participate in the discussion of industry growth.

What new waits for visitors of AR/VR/MR Conference 2017? 

Field-specific conference in two consecutive streams: ◦ the first stream is primarily intended for developers. Experts and market leaders will present application information required to create a successful project; ◦ the second stream focuses on business and marketing. Company representatives will deliver presentations of successful case studies from various focus areas. 

Demo zone Booths of manufacturers and developers will feature the latest developments of AR, VR and MR technologies. 

Startups battle As part of the conference, there will be a contest, where the jury and viewers will be introduced to the best startups, dedicated to virtual, augmented and mixed reality. 

Meetup The conference serves as an ideal platform for communication in informal surroundings and facilitates the establishment of partnerships.

AR/VR/MR Conference 2017 is a unique platform for sharing experience and knowledge, building partnerships, presenting the latest achievements in the sphere of AR, VR and MR technologies. This large-scale conference is organized by Smile-Expo, the international company that specializes in holding massive global events in the sphere of innovation technologies.